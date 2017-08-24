Play

Chiefs' Eric Berry: Will play Friday

Berry (heel) will make his preseason debut against the Seahawks on Friday.

Berry has been nursing a sore heel since June, so it's good to see him finally cleared for game action. The 28-year-old will probably see limited action against the Seahawks regardless, with the Chiefs likely to be cautious after making Berry the highest paid safety in the NFL this offseason.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories