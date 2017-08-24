Chiefs' Eric Berry: Will play Friday
Berry (heel) will make his preseason debut against the Seahawks on Friday.
Berry has been nursing a sore heel since June, so it's good to see him finally cleared for game action. The 28-year-old will probably see limited action against the Seahawks regardless, with the Chiefs likely to be cautious after making Berry the highest paid safety in the NFL this offseason.
More News
-
Chiefs' Eric Berry: Returns to practice Monday•
-
Chiefs' Eric Berry: Sits out Monday's practice with heel injury•
-
Chiefs' Eric Berry: Dealing with sore heel•
-
Chiefs' Eric Berry: Signs six-year deal with Chiefs•
-
Chiefs' Eric Berry: Expected to be tagged•
-
Chiefs' Eric Berry: Rejects franchise tag talk•
-
Can Carson star for Seattle?
Chris Carson wasn't on Fantasy radars to open training camp, but he's opened some eyes. Dave...
-
Luck's injury a concern for Hilton
Andrew Luck (shoulder) might not be ready for Week 1, and there's a report he could be out...
-
Podcast: Live mock; Gillislee's value
Need to get ready for a draft this weekend? Follow along as we complete a 12-team draft on...
-
Takeaways: Two quality QBs
The standout performances from the second week of the preseason -- for better or worse -- involve...
-
Hunt running away with it?
Is Kareem Hunt that much better than Spencer Ware? Dave Richard dives into the latest preseason...
-
Searching for clarity in Pats' backfield
Rex Burkhead looked good, but Mike Gillislee is back at Patriots practice, opening the running...