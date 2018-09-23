Chiefs' Eric Berry: Won't play Week 3

Berry (heel) is inactive Sunday against the 49ers, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Berry was a long shot to suit up after failing to take the practice field all week and entering Sunday's matchup with a "doubtful" tag. In Berry's stead, look for Ron Parker and Eric Murray to serve as the starting safeties in a shaky Kansas City secondary.

