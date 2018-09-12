Chiefs' Eric Berry: Won't practice Wednesday

Berry (heel) won't take part in Wednesday's practice session, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid noted that he's "making progress," BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Berry missed the Chiefs' Week 1 contest as he continues to battle a sore heel likely related to the torn Achilles suffered in 2018. His marked progress is certainly a positive sign, though no word on a potential return date has surfaced as of yet.

