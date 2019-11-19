Play

Fisher (sports hernia) is officially active for Monday's game against the Chargers, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Fisher has been sidelined since Week 2 with the injury, but will finally make his long-awaited return to the field. Now that he's officially healthy, expect the former No. 1 overall pick to re-gain his usual role as the team's starting left tackle.

