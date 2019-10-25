Fisher (sports hernia) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Fisher underwent surgery to repair his hernia Monday, and he won't be ready yet. The Packers are averaging 2.6 sacks per game, and Cameron Erving will be deployed to protect Matt Moore's blindside in this contest.

