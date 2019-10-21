Andy Reid called Fisher (sports hernia) day-to-day on Monday, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Fisher is working his way back from having undergone sports hernia surgery mid-September. While an official timetable for his return remains undisclosed, it appears as though Fisher is nearing a return to full health. When able to operate without limitations, he'll retake the starting left tackle gig.

