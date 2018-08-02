Chiefs' Eric Fisher: Exits practice early
Fisher left practice early Thursday due to a shoulder injury, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Head coach Andy Reid said that Fisher "tweaked" his shoulder, which suggests that the injury is not very serious. If Fisher is forced to miss any further action look for Dillon Gordon or Bryan Witzmann to step in and pick up the reps at left tackle.
