Fisher will have core muscle surgery and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Andy Reid didn't rule out the possibility of placing Fisher on injured reserve, which would rule him out until Week 11. While Fisher recovers, expect Cameron Erving to start at left tackle.

