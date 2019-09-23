Coach Andy Reid said Monday that Fisher's sports hernia surgery "went well," Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

A timetable for Fisher's recovery remains undisclosed, but it's encouraging that things are proceeding without issue thus far. Cameron Erving will draw the start at left tackle as long as Fisher remains sidelined.

