Chiefs' Eric Fisher: Lands on COVID-19 list
RotoWire Staff
The Chiefs placed Fisher on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Fisher was a high-risk close contact to someone who tested positive for the virus, so he'll have a chance to play this Sunday against the Raiders if he tests negative through Saturday.
