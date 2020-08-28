site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chiefs' Eric Fisher: Out of protocol
RotoWire Staff
Aug 28, 2020
Fisher (concussion) returned to practice Thursday, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
Fisher was in concussion protocol for over a week but it appears the veteran lineman has passed all testing as he was able to take the field once again. Barring any major setbacks, Fisher should be back on course to play Week 1.
