Chiefs' Eric Fisher: Questionable for Monday
Fisher (back) is expected to be a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Redskins, NFL.com reports.
Fisher presumably suffered his back injury in last week's victory over the Chargers. The 26-year-old would likely be replaced by Cameron Erving if he is ultimately unable to suit up for the contest.
