Chiefs' Eric Fisher: Starts Friday versus Falcons
Fisher (shoulder) started at left tackle and play 24 offensive snaps during Friday's preseason win over the Falcons.
Fisher tweaked his shoulder earlier in August, but the injury has proven to be minor with him returning to normal activity. The 2013 first-rounder is slated to start at left tackle again next Saturday against the Bears during Week 3 of the preseason.
