Fisher has been diagnosed with a torn Achilles, ruling him out for the Super Bowl, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Given the timing and severity of his injury, Fisher may not be ready for Week 1 of 2021. He was injured during the second half of AFC Championship Game, depriving Patrick Mahomes of his standout blindside protector. The Chiefs adjusted by moving Mike Remmers from right tackle to left tackle, while Andrew Wylie shifted from RG to RT and Stefen Wisniewski came off the bench to play right guard. The team was already missing star RT Mitchell Schwartz, who has been out since Week 6 with a back injury.