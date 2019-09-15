Fisher (groin) is considered a long-shot to play in Sunday's game against the Raiders, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Fisher tweaked his groin late in the week in practice, and as evidenced by this news, the injury is expected to keep him out. If the veteran is officially ruled out, Cameron Erving would be next in line to start at left tackle.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories