Play

Fisher (sports hernia) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Fisher was able to log two limited practice sessions this week, hinting that he maybe inching closer to returning. In the meantime, Cam Erving will aim to protect recently-returned Patrick Mahomes (knee) and prevent hits from his blind side.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories