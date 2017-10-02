Chiefs' Eric Fisher: Will play Monday
Fisher (back) will play in Monday's game against Washington, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Fisher woke up Monday unsure if he'd be ready, but following a good showing in warmups he'll anchor the Kansas City offensive line to close out Week 4 action.
