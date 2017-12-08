Murray (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Murray continues to battle a high-ankle sprain that he endured in Week 12. The second-year pro is a depth asset for the Chiefs, although he is deployed in the nitro package often. Still, he has just 28 tackles (24 solo) through 11 games, and Steven Terrell will likely see an increase in defensive snaps Sunday.