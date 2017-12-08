Chiefs' Eric Murray: Can't play Sunday
Murray (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Murray continues to battle a high-ankle sprain that he endured in Week 12. The second-year pro is a depth asset for the Chiefs, although he is deployed in the nitro package often. Still, he has just 28 tackles (24 solo) through 11 games, and Steven Terrell will likely see an increase in defensive snaps Sunday.
More News
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 WR sleepers
With JuJu Smith-Schuster suspended for Week 14 against the Ravens, Jamey Eisenberg says Martavis...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 RB sleepers
With Joe Mixon (concussion) out, Jamey Eisenberg says Giovani Bernard can be a star in Week...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 TE sleepers
With Rob Gronkowski suspended for the start of the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg gives...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 QB sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback sleepers to target in Week 14, including Jimmy Garoppolo,...
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.