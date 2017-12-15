Chiefs' Eric Murray: Deemed questionable
The Chiefs have listed Murray (ankle) as questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Chargers.
Murray has logged consecutive full practices, so he appears to be trending in the right direction. The 23-year-old has missed the previous two outings with an ankle injury. Final confirmation on his status is unlikely to be made closer to game-time Saturday. Leon McQuay III would presumably be in line for an extended role providing depth at safety should Murray ultimately sit out.
