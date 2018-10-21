Murray (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Murray spent the week nursing an ankle injury, but appears to have gotten healthy enough to suit up for Kansas City's contest against the Bengals in Week 7. However, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site also reports that Jordan Lucas will draw the start at strong safety for the Chiefs. Expect Murray to serve as Lucas' backup.