Chiefs' Eric Murray: Will not play Sunday
Murray (lower leg) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Murray was serving as the starting strong safety in the absence of Eric Berry (heel), but with Murray now ruled out, the Chiefs are having to deal with serious depth issues in the secondary. Kansas City will likely have to turn to either Jordan Lucas or Josh Shaw to make the start at strong safety this weekend in New England.
More News
-
Chiefs' Eric Murray: Questionable to return to Sunday's game•
-
Chiefs' Eric Murray: Will play Saturday•
-
Chiefs' Eric Murray: Deemed questionable•
-
Chiefs' Eric Murray: Full participant at Wednesday's practice•
-
Chiefs' Eric Murray: Won't play Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Eric Murray: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 6 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 6, including some guys who...
-
TNF review: Barkley's not enough
Saquon Barkley has been as good as advertised, and it hasn't been enough for the Giants. Chris...