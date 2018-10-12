Murray (lower leg) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Murray was serving as the starting strong safety in the absence of Eric Berry (heel), but with Murray now ruled out, the Chiefs are having to deal with serious depth issues in the secondary. Kansas City will likely have to turn to either Jordan Lucas or Josh Shaw to make the start at strong safety this weekend in New England.

More News
Our Latest Stories