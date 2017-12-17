Chiefs' Eric Murray: Will play Saturday
Murray (ankle) is officially active for Saturday's game against the Chargers, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Murray was listed as questionable but finished the week with a pair of full practices, so it's not surprising he'll be able to play. The 23-year-old had missed the previous two games, and should serve as the Chiefs primary option for reserve safety in Week 15.
