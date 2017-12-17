Murray (ankle) is officially active for Saturday's game against the Chargers, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Murray was listed as questionable but finished the week with a pair of full practices, so it's not surprising he'll be able to play. The 23-year-old had missed the previous two games, and should serve as the Chiefs primary option for reserve safety in Week 15.

