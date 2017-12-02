Chiefs' Eric Murray: Will sit Sunday
Murray (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Murray suffered a high-ankle sprain in last week's loss to the Chiefs and did not practice this week, so this was to be expected. The 23-year-old currently has no timetable for his return, and is likely considered week-to-week by the Chiefs at this point.
