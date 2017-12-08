Chiefs' Eric Murray: Won't play Sunday
Murray (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Murray continues to battle a high-ankle sprain that he suffered in Week 12. The second-year safety is often deployed in the Chiefs' nitro package, but has only amassed 28 tackles in 11 games, effectively taking him off the fantasy radar.
