The Chiefs selected Anudike-Uzomah in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 31st overall.

Anudike-Uzomah is undersized for defensive end (6-foot-3, 255 pounds) but showed standout production at Kansas State, where he generated 19.5 sacks and 25.5 tackles for loss over the last two years. Veteran newcomer Charles Omenihu might hold off Anudike-Uzomah for some time, but eventually Anudike-Uzomah should claim a three-down role with the Chiefs opposite George Karlaftis.