Anudike-Uzomah looks to be healthy again after dealing with a thumb and hamstring injuries, Charles Goldman of USA Today reports.

Anudike-Uzomah appears to have recovered from the thumb injury he suffered before the draft, as he participated in OTAs last Thursday. Head coach Andy Reid said that the 2023 first-round pick has also been dealing with a hamstring injury, but he seems to have recovered from that as well. Now that he's healthy, Anudike-Uzomah will look to help Kansas City defend their Super Bowl title during the upcoming season.