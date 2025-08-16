Anudike-Uzomah suffered a hamstring injury in Friday's preseason loss to the Seahawks, Harold R. Kuntz of Fox4 News Kansas City reports.

Anudike-Uzomah recorded two tackles (both solo) prior to his exit. The 2023 first-round pick has logged just 3.0 sacks across 34 regular-season contests over his first two NFL campaigns and has logged just three starts. He's likely to make the Chiefs' 53-man roster this season if healthy but again is expected to work in a depth role.