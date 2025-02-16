Anudike-Uzomah logged 27 tackles (16 solo), including 2.5 sacks, across 17 regular-season appearances. He added five tackles (three solo), including one sack, in three postseason games.

Anudike-Uzomah didn't see a significant jump in production from his 2023 rookie season. The first-round pick served as the Chiefs' fourth defensive end behind George Karlaftis, Mike Danna and Charles Omenihu, as these three played the majority of snaps when healthy. With Omenihu currently slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, it's possible that Anudike-Uzomah could step into a bigger role in 2025.