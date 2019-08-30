Davis has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's preseason game against the Packers.

The severity of Davis' injury isn't clear yet, but he's likely headed for further testing after being ruled out for the last preseason contest. This could hurt his chances of making the 53-man roster with cuts right around the corner.

