Davis (shoulder) cleared waivers Sunday and was placed on IR, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Davis battled an Achilles injury during the offseason and beginning of training camp, and he suffered a shoulder injury in the final preseason game versus the Packers. He'll remain on injured reserve unless he and the Chiefs reach an injury settlement.

