Chiefs' Frank Clark: Adds another sack
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 28, 2020
at
5:47 pm ET 1 min read
Clark posted two solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's 17-14 win over the Falcons.
Clark shook off an illness to play in Sunday's game. He handled his typical snap count and sacked Matt Ryan once to reach six sacks through 15 games. Clark now has 14 sacks through two seasons in Kansas City.
