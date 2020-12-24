Clark (illness) was a non-participant during the Chiefs' practice session Thursday.
Clark faced no limitations during Wednesday's practice, but he's now surfaced with an issue three days prior to the team's Week 16 matchup. The two-time Pro Bowler has been able to avoid a missed game all season, and he's sat out a total of just four contests over six professional campaigns. If he's unable to face the Falcons, Tim Ward or Alex Okafor would be the top candidates to fill in at the veteran's defensive end spot.