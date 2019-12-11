Clark will meet with doctors Wednesday as he nurses a stomach illness, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Clark battled a shoulder injury and an illness ahead of this past Sunday's win over the Patriots, and despite recording a season-low 31 defensive snaps, he notched his fifth sack in as many games. The fifth-year pro will likely be listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, but Thursday and Friday's sessions will reveal more about his status.