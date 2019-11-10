Clark has been managing with a pinched nerve in his neck since training camp, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports. "I've been playing timid," Clark said.

McDowell added that Clark reveled he couldn't feel two of his fingers while playing, forcing him to play through pain. The 26-year-old has missed two games this season with the issue, and has managed his practice reps. It's unclear if the injury will force him to miss time again, but it looks as though the pinched nerve could be a problem for Clark the rest of the season.