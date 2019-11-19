Chiefs' Frank Clark: Disruptive in divisional win
Clark tallied five tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in Monday's 24-17 win over the Chargers.
Clark was in Phillip Rivers' face all night, as he tacked on three quarterback hits as well. The fifth-year pro's responsible for Rivers' first interception, as he swatted the quarterback's arm and the ball fell into defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi's arms. It took Clark a while to reach peak form after being traded to the Chiefs and signing a long-term deal, but he's certainly there now with four sacks and two forced fumbles over his last three outings. Clark will look to continue his trajectory against the Raiders on Dec. 1 following the team's bye week.
