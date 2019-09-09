Clark notched one solo tackle, one sack, a defended pass and one interception during Sunday's 40-26 win over the Jaguars.

When the Chiefs acquired Clark in a trade with the Seahawks in May the team hoped for this exact kind of impact. Clark matched expectations in his Chiefs debut and is primed to continue serving as the team's premier pass rusher. The veteran defensive end's lack of consistent tackles gives him a low fantasy floor, but his upside compiling sacks makes him a weekly starter in most IDP formats.