Chiefs' Frank Clark: Disruptive in win
Clark notched one solo tackle, one sack, a defended pass and one interception during Sunday's 40-26 win over the Jaguars.
When the Chiefs acquired Clark in a trade with the Seahawks in May the team hoped for this exact kind of impact. Clark matched expectations in his Chiefs debut and is primed to continue serving as the team's premier pass rusher. The veteran defensive end's lack of consistent tackles gives him a low fantasy floor, but his upside compiling sacks makes him a weekly starter in most IDP formats.
More News
-
Chiefs' Frank Clark: Returns to practice•
-
Chiefs' Frank Clark: Misses practice•
-
Chiefs' Frank Clark: Reaches five-year deal with KC•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Trade to Kansas City imminent•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Could be available for trade•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Unlikely to sign franchise tag•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at some surprising Week 1 results and tells you what you can believe...
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...