Clark (illness) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Raiders, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Clark's return for the second half of Monday's game is up in the air due to an unspecified illness. The starting defensive end did not appear on the Chiefs' injury report during this week of practice, and it's unclear exactly when this issue materialized. Either way, expect Carlos Dunlap and Malik Herring to step up as Kansas City's only available defensive ends outside of starter George Karlaftis.