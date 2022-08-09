Clark is healthy to start training camp and looking to bounce back after his worst statistical season since his rookie campaign, Dave Skretta of the Associated Press reports.

Per Skretta, the 29-year-old swore off alcohol, red meat and sugar during the offseason and showed up to training camp looking noticeably trimmer and with a new outlook on life. "At some point you have to grow up," Frank said. The 2015 second-round pick was arrested twice during the 2021 offseason on gun-related charges, which have since been dismissed, and missed three of the first four games of last season due to a hamstring injury. He ultimately ended the 2021 campaign with just 22 tackles and 4.5 sacks, his lowest totals since his rookie year. The Chiefs restructured Clark's five-year, $105.5 million contract, which he signed in 2019, this offseason, and drafted rookie pass-rusher George Karlaftis in the first round to further bolster their defensive front. However, the move to draft Karlaftis appears to have paid off in other ways, as the rookie has motivated Clark and even stayed after nearly every practice with the veteran to get additional work in.