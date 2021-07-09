Clark was charged Friday in Los Angeles with one felony count of possession of an assault weapon, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Clark was arrested and charged in June for felony illegal possession of a firearm. This is a new charge related to a March arrest. His arraignment is set for July 14. Clark signed a five-year, $105.5 million contract in April of 2019, and he's accrued 66 tackles, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over 29 regular-season contests. It's unsettled how his current legal situation will impact his status for the 2021 season.