Clark recorded five tackles (three solo), including one sack, and a forced fumble in Sunday's 30-24 overtime win against the Texans.

Clark made possibly his biggest impact of the season by forcing Houston quarterback Davis Mills to fumble on the Texans' first play of overtime. This set up Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon to score a game-winning 26-yard touchdown run on the next play from scrimmage. Clark also brought down Texans co-starting quarterback Jeff Driskel for a four-yard loss in the first quarter, increasing his season sack total to five across 12 games. The eighth-year defensive end will look to put up a similarly outstanding performance while facing his former team the Seahawks in Week 16.