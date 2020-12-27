site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chiefs' Frank Clark: Gearing up Sunday
Clark (illness) is active for Sunday's game versus the Falcons, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Clark will start at defensive end and look to pressure Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. The sixth-year pro has produced 27 tackles and five sacks through 14 games this season.
