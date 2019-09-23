Clark recorded three tackles (two solo) and one sack during Sunday's 33-28 win over the Ravens.

Clark managed to take down the elusive Lamar Jackson on Sunday while playing his usual role as Kansas City's top pass rusher. The veteran defensive end will look to keep up his disruptive momentum Week 4 versus the undefeated Lions.

