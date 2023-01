Clark has a groin strain that coach Andy Reid described as minor, Nate Taylor of The Ahtletic reports.

Reid didn't seem overly concerned over the injury Clark suffered in Week 18 against the Raiders, clarifying that Clark "should be able to return after a little bit of rest." The Chiefs will get exactly that, as they have a bye into the divisional round as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Clark was a key member of Kansas City's pass rush in the regular season, racking up five sacks in 15 games.