Clark (neck) is inactive for Sunday's game versus Minnesota, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Clark will miss his second straight game due to the neck issue. Emmanuel Ogbah and Tanoh Kpassagnon should both see heavy workloads Sunday with Alex Okafor (ankle) also sidelined.

