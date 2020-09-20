site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chiefs' Frank Clark: Leaves field Sunday
Clark is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers due to an illness.
Clark notched two tackles (one solo) before leaving the field. As long as he's sidelined, Taco Charlton and Michael Danna figure to see increased opportunities.
