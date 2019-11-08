Play

Clark (neck) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Titans, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Clark missed Kansas City's last two contests due to his lingering neck issue, but he appears to have a shot at retaking the field Week 10. With Alex Okafor (ankle) sidelined, Clark's presence would be a notable boost for the Chiefs' defensive line.

