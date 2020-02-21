Play

Clark tallied 37 tackles (27 solo), eight sacks and one interception over 14 regular-season games in 2019.

While Clark's raw numbers slightly declined from what he posted during his final season in Seattle in 2018, a pair of missed games in the middle of the season can acount for some of that. Clark did see a notable drop-off in his ability to get the quarterback to the ground, falling five sacks short of his career-best 13 in 2018, but he was a force down the stretch and in the playoffs, registering seven sacks between Weeks 16 and 17 and the playoffs. He should resume those duties in 2020.

