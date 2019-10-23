Play

Clark (neck) will not practice Wednesday, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Clark appears to have suffered a neck injury Week 7 versus Denver. The 26-year-old will have two more opportunities to practice ahead of Sunday's game against Green Bay. If Clark were forced to miss any time, Tanoh Kpassagnon would likely play an increased role on defense.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories