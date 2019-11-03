Clark (neck) is unlikely to play Sunday against the Vikings, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Clark is officially listed as questionable, but he may not be able to suit up and could face a limited snap count if he does play. The 26-year-old sat out last Sunday's loss to the Packers and his only practice participation of the week came in a limited session Friday.

