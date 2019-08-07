Chiefs' Frank Clark: Misses practice
Clark is not practicing Wednesday due to a sore wrist, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.
The severity of Clark's injury remains undisclosed at this time. Clark is coming off a 13-sack 2018 season and is prime to serve as Kansas City's premier pass rusher when fully healthy. While Clark remains sidelined, Breeland Speaks should benefit from increased reps.
More News
-
Chiefs' Frank Clark: Reaches five-year deal with KC•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Trade to Kansas City imminent•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Could be available for trade•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Unlikely to sign franchise tag•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Gets franchise tag•
-
Seahawks' Frank Clark: Top candidate for franchise tag•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12 breakout WR to target
Ben Gretch has made the case for avoiding running backs in the middle rounds. Here, he names...
-
WR Preview: AFC camp standouts
Who's impressing at training camp? It could be valuable to know that these guys are grabbing...
-
WR Preview: NFC camp standouts
Who's impressing at training camp? It could be valuable to know that these guys are turning...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Draft Mack
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Lindsay drops
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Target risers and fallers
Heath Cummings unveils his projected target leaders for wide receiver and tight end as well...