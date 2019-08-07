Clark is not practicing Wednesday due to a sore wrist, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

The severity of Clark's injury remains undisclosed at this time. Clark is coming off a 13-sack 2018 season and is prime to serve as Kansas City's premier pass rusher when fully healthy. While Clark remains sidelined, Breeland Speaks should benefit from increased reps.

